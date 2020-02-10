Family made journey from Canada for Stalmine couple Mark Williams and Emma Ward's big day

It was a whirlwind week for the couple, they were visiting Emma’s parents who live in Canada and they had just found out they were expecting their first baby.

And in traditional style, while they were there, Mark asked Emma’s dad for his daughter’s hand in marriage.

Mark and Emma Williams. Photos Hannah Farquhar Photography

The couple, who both grew up in Preesall, met around ten years ago and were just friends at first. But four years ago, a kiss on a night out made them realise they were meant to be together. They tied the knot At St Oswald’s Church in Preesall before a reception at Heron’s Reach Hotel.

Emma, 31, a nurse at the Intensive Care unit at Royal Preston Hospital said: “The day was made extra special as we had our little boy Jack as pageboy and we also were able to get him christened during the service too. Reverend Dawn Banks made special allowances for the christening as my family had travelled from Canada.”

Mark, 39, a telecommunications engineer, surprised Emma with a pearl bracelet on the morning of the wedding and they opted for a sweetheart table, instead of a top table so everyone could talk and catch up properly.

Mark said: “I couldn’t believe what a good job Emma had done of planning and pulling the wedding together. I felt like the luckiest man alive when I saw her walking down the aisle, she looked stunningly beautiful.

Emma added: It was just the most perfect day. I felt like we didn’t stop laughing from start to finish. We had every weather imaginable and even when it was raining we still took advantage of that! I couldn’t imagine doing life with anyone other than Mark, and being able to share our day with our little boy Jack made it even more special. I just wish we could do it all again as it went so fast! PHOTOS: http://www.hannahfarquhar.co.uk

