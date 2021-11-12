Family and friends of Fleetwood man who died in 'freak accident' get Greggs tattoos to remember him by

Steak bake-obsessed Lee Wright, 31, of Harbour Village in Fleetwood, died in Liverpool on September 20 while working as a HGV driver.

His sister Hayley, dad Neil, and five of his friends have now paid a one-of-a-kind tribute to him.

Hayley, 26, said: "Lee was funny, he was a practical joker, he was generous. He had a very infectious energy. I would decribe him as the friend everyone wanted and needed. When we found out what happened, a lot of us actually thought it was one of his jokes that he had taken too far. Even now, it's like it's not real. Because he was such a big character, it's going to take a long, long time to realise that he's gone. It's so hard to believe or accept.

Lee Wright

"We all wanted to do something to remember him by. I had already got his initials tattooed on me so I suggested a joint tattoo, and someone said we should get a Greggs one. It was a joke, but it was actually the perfect choice.

"Lee was obsessed with Greggs. It was his favourite place to get food, with him being a HGV driver, always on the road.

"He spent so much money at Greggs I wouldn't be surprised if they went into liquidation!

"He would probably think we were a bunch of idiots, but at the same time he would have laughed and found it really funny. But he wouldn't have done it himself - he did try to have a bit of sense in him!"

Lee and Hayley

Lee, who served in the RAF for nine years before becoming a driver, was laid at rest at Carleton Crematorium on October 7 - and was even buried with a Greggs steak bake wrapper.

Hayley, who lives at Bayside, said she had no regrets about having the bakery's logo tattooed in his memory.

She said: "I absolutely love it. It's on my ankle and hangs out all the time and it does catch peoples' eyes and the first question they ask is 'why have you got a Greggs tattoo?', and you go into a conversation about someone who's not around any more. Such a silly, small tattoo can actually keep somebody's memory alive.

