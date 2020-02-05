Ex-cadets share stories and memories at special Fleetwood Sea Cadet reunion

One hundred former Fleetwood Sea Cadets reunited for a special event at the weekend.

They swapped stories and shared memories of their days with the hugely successful Fleetwood unit when they met up for a reunion at the Cricket Club.

Derek Scrivener. Pictures: Dan Martino

Paul Reynolds, who organised the reunion, said: “It shows the bond we had and still have 50 or so years on to Fleetwood Sea Cadets.

“This was reinforced on the evening by the tremendous reception given to our leader over many decades, Leiutenent Commander Derek Scrivener, now 92 years young.

"Without his and his fellow officers dedication and motivation, Fleetwood Sea Cadets wouldn’t have been the successful unit it was.

"It was the best Sea Cadet unit in the country, bar none for many years, we had the best bands, we won every single band contest we entered. Fleetwood Sea Cadet unit was what every other unit in the land aspired to!"

Fleetwood Sea Cadets Reunion, held at Fleetwood Cricket Club

From the Sea Cadets, many went on to have very successful careers in the forces. Some served with distinction in the Royal Navy, joining as seamen and gaining promotion to the rank of Commander. Amongst them there have been honours including MBE's and BEMs.

"They all owe a major part of their success due to their time in Fleetwood Sea Cadets under Lt Cdr Scrivener’s direction," said Paul.

"A group of ex Cadets are in the process of submitting an application to the government to get Lt Cdr Scrivener recognition for his unwavering dedication to generations of the youth of Fleetwood over many years."

Former cadets travelled from all over the country and even some from Spain and Cyprus.

Sue and Derek Horabin

Sea Cadets reunion. Back row L-R John Large, David Scrivener, Paul Reynolds, Steve Carr, Dave Morris and Julie Scrivener. Front row L-R Suzanne Scrivener, Jean Scrivener, Derek Scrivener and Charles Scrivener.

Fleetwood Sea Cadets reunion