Entertainer Joe Longthorne dies aged 64

Blackpool-based entertainer Joe Longthorne has died after battling cancer for more than 30 years.

The 64-year-old died in the arms of his husband Jamie Moran at 2am today at the home they shared in the resort.

In a statement relatives said: "It is with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that the nation's beloved entertainer Joe Longthorne MBE passed away peacefully in the early hours of today at his cherished home in Blackpool.

"Joe died in his bedroom, laying in the arms of his devoted husband of 21 years Jamie, with his rosary beads clutched tight to his chest.

"He leaves behind sister Ann and brother John. Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to Jamie and all the family at this sad time."

Joe, who was first diagnosed with blood cancer in 1987, fought off the disease on a number of occasions during the past 32 years and was even given the last rites by a priest in 2005 before miraculously bouncing back.

He carried on entertaining audiences throughout his illness and was even planning on appearing in a show at Viva in Blackpool tomorrow.

Joe had lived in the resort for the past 20 years.

Benidorm writer Derren Litten tweeted: "Very sad to hear of the passing of Hull born entertainer Joe Longthorne MBE. From first sneaking into seeing him at The Ferry Boat pub in Hessle when I was a kid to watching him play the @LondonPalladium many times I’ve always been in awe of his amazing talent. RIP."

The showbiz stalwart, rose to fame in 1981 as a singer and impressionist on the TV show Search For A Star.