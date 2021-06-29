England v Germany: Where to watch the Three Lions this evening in Euros knockout clash

Poolfoot Farm Complex in Fleetwood

Billed as having the biggest outdoor screens anywhere on the Fylde coast, hundreds of fans have already took advantage of them during the competition as well as the beer garden and family zones. However, tickets for tonight’s match have already sold out.

No3 Sport Bar, Devonshire Road, Blackpool

Fans celebrate at No 3 Bar earlier this month

It has already shown every match of the competition so far but tonight’s game is likely to be one of the most popular so far.

With 20 indoor TVs, two indoor projectors and an outdoor rear beer garden screen there are lots of opportunities to catch the game here.

Walkabout, Queen Street, Blackpool

Another bar which has shown every game of the tournament, Walkabout recommends people book ahead to guarantee a table for the match.

Lots of high definition TVs within the bar guarantee ample opportunity to see how England get on.

Town House, St Anne’s Road West, St Annes

Staff are looking forward to the game and are routing for Gareth Southgate’s men.

A spokesman for the bar said: “It’s all to play for. Let’s get behind the boys and fingers crossed we will have another win. We only have a few tables left so don’t miss a minute and book now.”