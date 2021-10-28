Doors exhibit to open at the Marine Hall in Fleetwood today
An exhibition of – literally – old doors will open outside the Marine Hall in Fleetwood today.
‘Doors’, described as an “arts and health project” which uses former social housing doors from across the resort to “tell tales of Covid and lockdown in the houses they once fronted”, will be shown off by artists from noon until 3pm.
They will also encourage visitors to help design more doors, and families and children to decorate mini fairy garden doors.
Wyre Council’s mental health champion, Coun Julie Robinson, said: “Doors is an opportunity to express our most recent history and to highlight the community’s power of coping and survival as we look towards the future with hope.”
The project also involved Regenda Homes and M&Y Maintenance.
