Death of popular Fleetwood photographer Peter Horsley

A retired commercial photographer from Fleetwood who was particularly noted for his pictures of trawlers from the town has died, aged 86.

Peter Horsley’s business was first based in Poulton Street, then Lord Street, and he was one of the first in the UK to use colour film.

He photographed trawlers as they sailed in and out past the promenade, creating a unique archive of the town’s then thriving fishing industry.

Most fishermen bought his pictures of their ships and in some ways he was a photographic counterpart of the late artist, Keith Sutton, who was noted for his large collection of painted trawler pictures.

Well known in Fleetwood, Peter campaigned long and hard for the retention, and later the revival, of the Isle of Man boat service to Fleetwood.

Peter, who was born and bred in Fleetwood, started began his photographic career working in the labs at ICI in Thornton, before eventually turning his hobby into a business.

Fleetwood businessman and photographer Robert Stead used to work for Peter, whose business also included picture framing, before branching out with his own shop at RS Studio.

A qualified swimming instructor, Peter was also a keen cyclist and an expert skier.

He was an outdoor man and once took part in a trek through a remote part of Iceland, taking took pictures at sea on a Fleetwood trawler.

He produced two books about maritime Fleetwood with his friend local historian Alan Hurst.

Peter was part of a group of enthusiasts who wanted Fleetwood to have a heritage trawler, as he did not want the town’s fishing legacy to be lost.

His hopes later became a reality when the heritage trawler Jacinta was brought to Fleetwood for that very role, in 1995.

Peter lived on The Esplanade.

He was pre-deceased by his wife Marie and eldest son Andy, who died last year.

Peter leaves youngest son Nick, daughter Liz and six grandchildren.

His funeral service will be held at St Mary’s Church, Lord Street, Fleetwood, this Thursday at 1pm.

A statement from the family said: "Devoted husband to the late Marie, loving father to Liz, Nick and the late Andy, a cherished grandad, much loved brother to Marlene and a dear brother in law, father in law and uncle. Peter will be sadly missed by all his family and friends."