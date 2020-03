St Nicholas Church in Fleetwood was the setting for the marriage of David Riley and Danielle Baines.

They were just teenagers when they first met, through mutual friends and because they were too young to go on real dates, they sat in a lot and watched films, laughed and fell in love. PHOTOS: https://www.facebook.com/stillsbyamywilson/



David and Danielle Riley. Photos: Stills by Amy

Danielle, 24, a beauty therapist, said: We went for a walk with our boys and he got down on one knee and asked me to marry him, it was a perfect proposal, intimate and natural and our boys were there with us to share the moment.

With their two boys, Rex and Forest, looking on, David, a factory operative, proposed to Danielle whilst out walking.

They wanted a wedding which reflected them as a couple.

We dont like fuss and wed been together so long we didnt want to wait.

We started viewing venues but realised we really just wanted something small and intimate.

A wedding close to home with just our closest friends and family.

We did all the decorations ourselves, the Mount provided the food, Frankie Cygal Djd and Paul Roskell sang.

It was perfect, a proper Fleetwood family do, dancing on chairs, lots of laughs and a lot of drinking.