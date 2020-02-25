Congratulations: Ged Mills and Claire McDowall tie the knot at The Glass House in Staining

Moving in similar circles in the entertainment industry across the Fylde Coast sparked romance for Ged Mills and Claire McDowall.

Claire, a dancer, and radio presenter Ged, who became a household name in Blackpool for his time presenting the breakfast show at Radio Wave, met at the Aiming Higher Charity Ball at the Hilton Hotel.

Ged Mills and Claire McDowall



Their paths had crossed many times but had never said more than a ‘hello’.



Claire, 29, who is also a dance teacher, said: “I actually think Ged was on the panel of judges for the Gazette’s Face of 2007 competition, which I won. However, it wasn’t until the ball that we actually got to know each other properly and soon became a couple.”



Ged, 36, proposed on a boat in Crystal Lagoon, Malta, after asking their daughter Gracie’s permission.



They tied the knot at The Glass House in Staining on February 1 surrounded by their friends and family. They had also moved to a new house, the day before in Poutlon.

Ged Mills and Claire McDowall



Their wedding day began with a surprise from the Sandcastle Waterpark with a slideshow of photos of Ged and Claire, beginning with photos of them separately at the ball where they met, with a message of a congratulations.



And as Claire is also a dance teacher they had a choreographed first dance which she says took a lot of rehearsing.



Ged said: “It was a great day all round, we wanted to party and celebrate with our loved ones and that’s exactly what we did.”



Claire added: “We had so much from start to finish, I couldn’t have wished for anything different - it was the best way to celebrate our life together.”

Ged Mills and Claire McDowall

Ged Mills and Claire McDowall

Ged Mills and Claire McDowall