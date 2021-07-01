Cleveleys nursing home scheme back before planners after rejections

The proposed site for the home, on Coronation Road in Cleveleys

Applicant Raj Shah is seeking outline planning permission to build a three storey, 35 bedroom nursing home on Coronation Road in Cleveleys following demolition of an existing bungalow on the site.

Two previous applications by Mr Shah to build a nursing home on the site – originally a 48 bedroom home and then an amended 44 bedroom home, were rejected by Wyre’s planning committee and also had appeals dismissed by the planning inspectorate, within the last three years.

On both occasions those applications were rejected principally because of the height and scale of the proposed buildings, which would have dwarfed the two storey houses close to it and would have made “an unacceptable impact on the street”.

However, Mr Shah is back with another amended scheme, smaller again than the previous one and due to go before Wyre’s planning committee on Wednesday July 7.

Some ten objections have been lodged with Wyre Council, including concerns that the reduction in scale is not a significant enough change, but the application is being recommended for approval by planning officers.

It has been brought before the planning committee at the request of Jubilee ward councillor, Rob Fail.

The proposals have a complicated planning history.

Mr Shah is the owner of the Morvern Nursing Home on the corner of Coronation Road and South Promenade , which is currently closed, but he would plan to reopen that home and run the new home as part of the same operation, pending planning decisions.

However, he also has alternative plans for both sites.

Planning documents stated: “Morvern Care Home which is situated to the west of the site is currently closed.

“The agent has advised that extensive modifications are required in order to bring it back into use and should this application be successful then it would assist in the re-opening of the existing business and allow for its expansion and growth.

“As with previous applications, the proposed care home is to be run as one entity with Morvern Care Home.

“Whilst there is a pending application at Morvern Care Home to change the use of the care home to create 29 self-contained residential apartments, the agent has advised that this is being proposed as an alternative development option for the site.

“If subsequently approved and decided to be implemented then the nursing home – the subject of this current application – would not be implemented.”