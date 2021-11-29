Town mayor Coun Alec Allan did the honours and said: "It was an honour and a privilege to be asked to switch the Christmas Lights on this year. The lights brighten the Town and bring a feel good festive spirit after such a long hard time living with COVID 19."

He continued: "I would also like to thank the great Christmas Lights Committee who do so much to make sure the lights sparkle.The Christmas Lights Committee and Chairman Damian Carr are to be congratulated for all the hard work they put into bringing us the Christmas lights every year. We are very grateful to all the organisations and businesses for their generous financial support towards the cost of the lights - and, of course, the Christmas Lights would not shine as bright without the fundraising contributions of our local Garstang and district people who give so generously. Merry Christmas to one and all."

Lights Committee chairman Damian Carr said: ‘It is great to see the lovely display we have; the Christmas lights look fantastic and do so much to raise the spirits of us all in Garstang and our neighbours at this dark time of year! I would like to thank Wyre and Garstang Councils alongside our neighbouring parish councils, the Town Trust and other voluntary groups, businesses and individuals who donate so generously. It is these donations from everyone that makes the wonderful display we have possible. I would also like to thank the great Christmas Lights Committee who do so much to make sure the lights sparkle.’"

Mayor Coun Alec Allan switching on the Garstang Christmas Lights 2021

