Charity house giveaway organisers mark Lancashire Day with a special lingo lesson

Do you know what this popular Lancashire phrase means? The organisers of a house giveaway in aid of Derian House have come up with special Lancashire dialect video lesson to celebrate Lancashire Day

The new-build home was donated by Preston-based Kingswood Homes, to raise money for Derian House Children’s Hospice in Chorley - with 100 per cent of ticket sales going to help children with life-limiting illnesses from across the north west in The Great Big House Giveaway.Paul Jones, managing director of Kingswood Homes, said: “The words and phrases people use and the way they pronounce them are often the biggest clue about where someone is from or where they live. Whether you’re Lancashire born and bred, have adopted the county as your home or are thinking of moving here, the lesson in Lancashire video is sure to raise a smile and hopefully money for our adopted charity Derian House through ticket sales in the Great Big House Giveaway.”

Caroline Taylor, Head of Income, Marketing and Communications for Derian House Children’s Hospice, said: “We think Lancashire has it all - beautiful countryside, great jobs, wonderful food, and best of all, friendly people who always have the time to stop for a chat. We wanted to make sure whoever wins this beautiful home can fit right in so created this handy guide to the local dialect!

The house available to win is a three-bedroom detached three-bedroom Byre 3 style property at the Green Hills development in Feniscowles, near Blackburn.

Currently under construction, it will feature a generous kitchen, dining and family room, with integrated top brand appliances, a separate lounge, an impressive main bedroom with en-suite, an additional double bedroom, a family bathroom and a further generously sized single bedroom.

There will be a guaranteed winner of the prize draw, to be announced at a glittering gala ball in September 2022.

Tickets start from just £5 for 6 entries. The more tickets bought, the better value, with £100 buying 250 entries. To buy tickets visit www.derianhouse.co.uk/house

Ten phrases you’ll only know if you’re from Lancashire

1. Ey up cocker – salutation commonly used to greet friends and family members.

2. Ow do? – how are you?

3. It’s crackin’ flags – it’s very hot outside.

4. I were reet chuffed – a way of describing how pleased you were.

5. I’m cowd – I’m rather chilly.

6. Ah, be reet – don’t worry, it will be fine.

7. I’m sweatin’ cobs – I’m too hot.

8. Mek us a brew – a kind invitation to make a cup of tea or coffee.

9. Chippy tea – An evening meal consisting of chips. Usually also includes a pie and gravy.