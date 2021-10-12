Campaigners net six defibrillators for Fleetwood

Gill Gallagher with the defibrillator at Dolly's in Fleetwood

Helen Crane and Gill Gallagher have raised around £5,000 to buy the vital devices, three of which are already in place across the town.

The pair have raised the money from raffles, prize scratch card sessions and other endeavours to ensure the devices can be used when needed. The first defibrillator to be bought was installed outside Dolly’s Kiosk, close to Fleetwood’s model yacht lake and boating lake on the seafront.

Two others are outside the Premier shop at Broadwater and outside the Andre’s of Highbury hair salon, on the corner of Highbury Avenue and Chatsworh Avenue.

Gill, who runs Dolly’s Ice Cream Kiosk close to the public conveniences, said: “If you can help the person in the first three to five minutes you’ve got a high chance of saving their life but every minute after that lessens their chances - so we needed a defibrillator here and at other places across town.”It is planned that one of the other devices will be placed at the Larkholme shops at Larkholme Parade.

And another has been paid for and will be maintained by JT Byrne funeral directors, at the top of Chatsworth Avenue, to help the campaign.

The location of the sixth has yet to be confirmed.