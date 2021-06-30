Campaign for vital defibrillator at Fleetwood lakes site

(L-R) William Hargreaves, Gillian Gallagher, Helen Crane outside Dolly's Kiosks who have organised raffles to raise money for a defibrillator at the newly reopened seafront toilet. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Helen Crane and Gill Gallagher want to raise at least £1,600 to buy the device and install it outside the recently reopened public conveniences, next to the town's model yacht lake.

The pair say the area, including the popular boating lake nearby, is particularly busy in summer, yet the nearest defibrillators are too far away in the event of an emergency.

They have each set up a raffle on their individual Facebook pages and they will be drawn next month.

Local businesses have been generous with prizes but now the pair are keen to sell tickets, costing £1 per strip..

Helen, 32, a senior health care assistant who lives on Wood Street in Fleetwood, said: "If someone has a heart attack, every second counts and we saw the other day how quickly the footballer Christian Eriksen was treated when he collapsed.

"A lot of people use the lakes and if someone fell ill, the nearest defibrillator is either at the Marine Hall or the Rossall Point tower.

"That's just too far away - so we decided to try and do something about it."

A defibrillator gives an electric shock to the heart of someone suffering a cardiac arrest and can help save their life.

No training is needed and they are easy to use - but time if of the essence.

Gill, who runs Dolly's Ice Cream Kiosk close to the public conveniences, said: "If you can help the person in the first three to five minutes you've got a high chance of saving their life but every minute after that lessens their chances - so we need a defibrillator here.

"There is also a link between people jumping into cold water and cardiac arrests, so it's even more vital."

William Hargreaves, chairman of the Friends Of Fleetwood Yacht Lake Public Conveniences Group who voluntarily run the toilets after a successful fundraising campaign to revamp and reopen them, added: "We're right behind the campaign and although you don't need training to use these things, we'll make sure we have people familiar with using them, to save even more time."

Tickets can be obtained via the Helen Crane Facebook page and her raffle will drawn on July 16, and via the Dolly’s Ice Cream Kiosk and its Facebook page, with this raffle draw on July 23.