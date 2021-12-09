Boat owners’ fears over sea wall disruption at Fleetwood's Jubilee Quay

Boat owners at Jubilee Quay in Fleetwood

The group of boat owners at Jubilee Quay say they were told by a surveyor working for the Environment Agency that early preparations were under way for building a new sea wall.

The mariners, including a small number of licenced fishermen and leisure boat owners, say the lengthy construction phase would prevent them reaching the vessels.

Fleetwood’s once mighty fishing fleet was once so sizeable that big distance water trawlers packed the main fish dock, but the Cod Wars of the late 1970s killed off the industry.

Now there are only around 20 vessels in Jubilee Quay and just three of these are licensed fishermen, the industry’s only remaining survivors.

The boat owners are determined to maintain Jubilee Quay as a working site and heritage area for future generations and have even set up a friends association, but they are worried about dock owners Associated British Ports’ long-term plans for it.

They believe plans for a sea wall could create problems unless handled in the right way.

However, the Environment Agency says that although coastal protection is an ongoing issue, there are no imminent plans to begin construction.

John Worthington owner of the 10 metre trawler Mia Mor, said: “A surveyor was down here examining the structure of the quay and said the Environment Agency was looking into coastal defences and the building of a sea wall along this part of the coast.

“That sort of work would block us off from our boats, as well as the public footpath and would undermine the livelihood of the licensed fishermen here.”

Rod Collinson, another 10 metre trawler owner, said: "We've heard that the sea wall will be extended but that they would start here.

"Sea defences are all very well but why would they have to start here?

"It would have to be done in the right way otherwise it will cause massive disruption to us here.

“If this quay lost its status as an official berth for inshore boats as was historically intended, Fleetwood would lose its attraction for potential new blood into the fishing industry."

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said: “There was a surveyor in the area but the work entailed routine maintenance against flood risk.

“If there were plans for major construction work such as a sea wall, there would be official consultation.”

A spokesman for Associated British Ports said:: “ABP has been engaging with vessel owners at Jubilee Quay over the last twelve months. The Environment Agency has identified the need for a flood defence at this location to protect the town.

“Surveys are currently ongoing to inform these plans and will also inform future activity at the Quay.