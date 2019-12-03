Blackpool bingo fan wins national prize worth tens of thousands

One lucky player has scooped a prize worth tens of thousands of pounds on the bingo.

The winner, who has asked to remain anonymous, was enjoying an evening out at Mecca Bingo Blackpool with her partner when the night took an exciting and unexpected turn, as she called ‘house’ on the National Bingo Game.

The prize-winner, who was visiting the Blackpool club for the first time in two years successfully claimed the club prize and a whopping £50,000 Jackpot, saying that she could not believe her luck as she had won after only 14 numbers had been called.

The lucky winner, who is from Blackpool, said: “I am absolutely speechless, I can’t believe how quickly it happened – they only called 14 numbers! All I could hear in the background was the echo of people saying ‘that was quick’.

“I’m so glad we decided to pop down to play! Everybody in the club was so lovely; so many people were shaking my hand and congratulating me.”

The winner, who became a member at Mecca Bingo with her daughter, but hadn’t played since her daughter moved to Dubai two years ago. She was encouraged by her partner to visit on the night she won the jackpot, and she has decided to put the money to good use and intends taking a holiday to visit her daughter in Dubai.

Nick Cook, General Manager at Mecca Blackpool, said: “It’s such an exciting moment when someone calls house on the National Bingo Game. £50,000 is a whopping prize amount so, as you can imagine the atmosphere in the club was brilliant. It’s a pleasure to see someone win big - the whole club was delighted.”

Alastair Stewart, Business Development Manager at the National Bingo Game said: “We are thrilled for our lucky National Bingo Game £50,000 Jackpot winner at Mecca Blackpool and hope that she enjoys her winnings and trip to Dubai. It just goes to show that you can win big at bingo.”