Appeal to help parents of Thornton man fighting for life in Thailand with collapsed lungs

A Thornton man is fighting for his life in a Bangkok hospital after contracting a flu virus, resulting in a serious infection and collapsed lungs.

Ashley Shorley, 32, from Thornton, travelled to Thailand after he sold his house and was faced with moving back to his parents' Little Acre home following the breakdown of a long-term relationship in December.

Ashley Shorley contracted a flu virus in Thailand. Credit: Julie Shorley

On December 27, after just one week of travelling, the former Rossall School pupil was on the island of Koh Phi Phi when he contracted a flu virus, but his condition quickly deteriorated.

Mr Shorley's parents Julie and Chris Shorley rushed to his bedside, and now a Go Fund Me page has been set up by family friend Tracey Hart in a desperate bid to help them continue to stay in Thailand with their son - while he battles each day to stay alive.

Julie, Ashley's mum said: "We were at our holiday home in Spain for Christmas when Ashley told us he was poorly in Koh Phi Phi, but at the time we didn't think it was anything too serious.

"He was eventually rushed to a hospital in Phuket by speedboat on January 2 where he ended up in intensive care, and I flew out from Spain to be with him on January 4.

Mum Julie is staying with Ashley in Thailand while he is in hospital critically ill. Credit: Julie Shorley

"He had pneumonia and two collapsed lungs, and they sent him by air ambulance to the intensive care unit at another hospital in Bangkok on the 6th."

Ashley has remained on a ventilator in Bangkok in a "stable" condition since January 6, but his condition hasn't improved yet, Julie said.

He currently needs the ventilator to breathe, and still has fluctuating temperatures to fight the infection in his lungs.

Fortunately, his travel insurance will cover the expense of his treatment, but not for the cost of living for his parents while they wait with him.

Ashley works in publishing for dad Chris, who flew out from Spain on January 7 to join his wife and son. As yet, the couple have no indication of when they will be able to bring Ashley home, or whether he will recover.

Mrs Shorley continued: "He's had different operations, but the infection in his lungs isn't going away.

"He's heavily sedated on a breathing tube with abscesses on his lung and a leak in one of them, and he isn't well enough to be moved, and can't be flown back to the UK.

"Our dogs and cats are still in Spain without us in boarding with costs mounting up, and now we have the unexpected accommodation costs to pay for- we could be here for months.

"I didn't want to ask anyone for help but I'm so grateful to my friend Tracey for trying to help us. This is a mother's worst nightmare."

To make a donation, visit www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-ashley-shorley