A passenger jet from Heathrow-New York was circling above the Fylde coast - even though United Airlines said it was still 'on the ground'

A passenger jet was repeatedly circling above the Fylde coast this evening, before being forced back to the capital.

According to the Flight Radar website, the UA921 flight departed Heathrow at 6.27pm and was meant to be heading to New York.

Flight radar data showed it turn back just west of Glasgow - before flying at 21,000 feet above Lancashire time and time again.

But when Twitter user @MelOfTheSkies asked: "What's up with flight UA921?" United Airlines replied: "This could be a glitch on the website. This flight UA921 is still on the ground undergoing a delay."

There was definitely an aircraft circling above Blackpool and Lancashire, however, and a number of messages queried the airline's initial response.

And after being asked again what's happening, United Airlines said: "We have been notified that the plane needs to have maintenance work done to it. The current plan is to return it to London Heathrow Airport."

The aircraft's flight path (Picture: Flight Radar)

A spokeswoman for Lancashire Police said she was not aware of any ongoing aviation emergencies.

Heathrow Airport declined to comment on the matter.

The flight appeared to be heading back to the airport it took off from at around 9.15pm.

More to follow