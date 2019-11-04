A keyring led to wedding bells for Fleetwood couple Michael Shaw and Amy Lycett
When Michael Shaw spotted a photograph of Amy Lycett on a keyring, he knew he had to meet her.
The keyring belonged to his friend and Amy’s brother Joe and they were both completing RAF training at the time.
At the end of 2015 Mike came to Blackpool for a night out with Joe and I had also gone out that night with one of my bridesmaids, my best friend, Laura.There was an instant connection, I had such a good feeling about it.
With children, things can be unpredictable and true to form for a toddler, their little boy Alfie decided it would be fun to jump in a huge muddy puddle, just as he was about to walk down the aisle with his brother Charlie.