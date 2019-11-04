Mike and Amy Shaw. Photos: Ashley Barnard Photography

A keyring led to wedding bells for Fleetwood couple Michael Shaw and Amy Lycett

When Michael Shaw spotted a photograph of Amy Lycett on a keyring, he knew he had to meet her.

The keyring belonged to his friend and Amy’s brother Joe and they were both completing RAF training at the time.

At the end of 2015 Mike came to Blackpool for a night out with Joe and I had also gone out that night with one of my bridesmaids, my best friend, Laura.There was an instant connection, I had such a good feeling about it.
At the end of 2015 Mike came to Blackpool for a night out with Joe and I had also gone out that night with one of my bridesmaids, my best friend, Laura.There was an instant connection, I had such a good feeling about it.
Ashley Barnard Photography
other
Buy a Photo
Love blossomed and Mike proposed at the Stone Grill in Bispham in February 2018. Plans began for their big day which took place on October 5 at the Great Hall at Mains in Singleton.
Love blossomed and Mike proposed at the Stone Grill in Bispham in February 2018. Plans began for their big day which took place on October 5 at the Great Hall at Mains in Singleton.
Ashley Barnard Photography
other
Buy a Photo
With children, things can be unpredictable and true to form for a toddler, their little boy Alfie decided it would be fun to jump in a huge muddy puddle, just as he was about to walk down the aisle with his brother Charlie.
With children, things can be unpredictable and true to form for a toddler, their little boy Alfie decided it would be fun to jump in a huge muddy puddle, just as he was about to walk down the aisle with his brother Charlie.
other
Buy a Photo
Amy, 29, said: He was covered in mud and wanted me to pick him up but I had my wedding dress on!
Amy, 29, said: He was covered in mud and wanted me to pick him up but I had my wedding dress on!
Ashley Barnard Photography
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2