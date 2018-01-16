Pedestrian seriously hurt after collision

A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries following a collision in Fleetwood.

The incident happened at around 5.40pm yesterday (Monday, January 16) on the car park of Freeport when a man, 55, who was on foot was in a collision with a Ford Fiesta being driven by a 17 year old boy.

The pedestrian was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with leg, chest and head injuries.

He remains there in a serious but stable condition.

Sgt Lee Harris from the Road Policing Unit said: “We need anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

“If you have any information that could help with our investigation, please call us on 01254 353934 or if you fail to get an answer, 101, quoting incident reference LC-20180115-1008.”

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 101 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.