Patient diaries are a hit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

A former patient at Blackpool Vic has backed a diary scheme which records patients’ experiences while they are intensive care.

Patients have the option to receive a Patient Diary, documenting their treatment.

Business owner Caroline Smalley, from Lytham, was one of the first people to benefit from the scheme.

Caroline, who was a patient in December, said: “I was moved to the High Dependency Unit (HDU) after being sent to hospital by my GP.

“At this point I was exhausted. I was ventilated and drifting in and out of consciousness. I was confused and semi-conscious after being in intensive care for over a week.

“I had developed pneumonia and due to the severity of the infection, I required invasive mechanical ventilation.

“The staff keep the Patient Diaries on the bedside tables, so patients can read them whenever they like.

“My entries were filled in by the nursing staff on the unit and friends and family also had the opportunity to contribute. I wanted to be issued with a diary as my family had seen me in my worst days, so I wanted to as well.

“I think the diary worked well for me because I am a positive person. The diary really helped me realise just how poorly I was.”