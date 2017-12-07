Party plans for Blackpool venue’s birthday

A Blackpool venue which served stars from Ant and Dec to Andrew Lloyd Webber has celebrated its 30th birthday.

Music will fill the West Coast Rock Cafe tonight as customers and staff party to rock beats from guitarist Roger Cartwright, who performed there in the 80s, and his son Max.

Cannon and Ball with dancing girls

Proud owner Robert Wynne said: “I always thought we would be here forever. I like the idea of a business that lasts a long time.”

It has seen its share of famous faces during its 30-year lifespan. Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, TV stars Ant and Dec, and presenter Bradley Walsh have all made appearances.

Robert said: “We have loved our star customers but we love our regulars even more.

They are the ones who have kept us in business for 30 years.

Many of the staff at the diner have been there for years and there is a real family atmosphere. I personally am looking forward to the next 30 years.”