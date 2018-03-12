Partially sighted St Annes father’s London Marathon challenge

A father-of-two who has been partially sighted since birth is taking on the London Marathon, to support a charity close to his heart.

Lee Good is raising funds for VICTA, which supports children and young people who are blind or partially-sighted.

Sean Peters, from Haboth Lettings in St Annes, with Lee Good

The 39-year-old, from St Annes, has been preparing for the 26.2 mile challenge – his first marathon – since November.

And while a collision with a bench during a run resulted in a trip to A&E and two nasty gashes on one of his shins, The Gazette’s determined media sales consultant is on track with his gruelling training programme.

Lee said: “On April 22 I will be running the London Marathon for the first time.

“I will be raising money for a great charity called VICTA.

Helen Rae, Lee Good and Mark Rae from Mark Rae Funerals

“This charity is especially close to my heart, as I have been partially sighted since birth.

“Although I have managed to lead a fairly normal life, this sort of help was not readily available when I was growing up.

“It proved really difficult for my parents to get the support and guidance needed for someone with my condition.

“I was diagnosed with a rare form of cataracts and underwent numerous bouts of surgery as a child.

Lee Good is training for the London Marathon to raise cash for VICTA, which supports children and young people who are partially-sighted

“My condition is stable now, but the major effect on me is being unable to drive.

“I have been running for five years, but this will be my first marathon.

“It’s even more significant as I turn 40 this month, so it’s now or never!”

Lee is hoping to raise at least £2,000 and is asking for support from business sponsors.

Mark Rae Funerals in St Annes and local online lettings company Haboth Lettings have already signed up as sponsors.

And St Annes-based Rarity School of Dance and Drama, which Lee’s daughters Olivia and Millie attend, is also a business sponsor.

Rebecca Liddell, principle of the school, said: “It’s great that we can support one of our dads in his London Marathon quest, and we feel proud to be able to support such a worthwhile charity.”

VICTA was founded in 1987 by a group of parents of blind and partially-sighted children who found they could help each other.

Lee added: “The charity offers support and guidance to families on all aspects of life from schooling, equipment advice and guidance on disability benefits .

“They provide some fantastic life experiences, such as activity weekends, sports camps, and holidays.

“I would like to reach out to any local businesses that may want to come on board as a business sponsor to help me raise as much money as possible for this amazing charity.”

To donate, visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/LeeGood2