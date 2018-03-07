Parish fund-raiser helping charities ‘home and away’

A chairty night to support both local and international charities takes place on Saturday.

St Wulstan’s and St Edmund’s Parish are hosting ‘Home and Away’ an evening of live music to raise money for both Fleetwood Food Bank and a children’s orphanage in Kenya.

They are both causes close to the hearts of parishoners.

Huge supporters of Fleetwood Food Bank, the parish donates food parcels regulary with the help of the church and also from the parish school.

And internationally, some of the proceeds will be given to the Restart Children’s Centre, an orphanage located just outside the town of Gilgil in the Rift Valley area of Kenya.

It was set up following horrific post-election violence in 2008 which resulted in more than 1,000 deaths and half a million people being displaced from their homes and villages.

Many of them were children, who had been orphaned, abandoned, or driven out of their homes by parents who could no longer support them.

They suffered starvation, physical and sexual abuse at the hands of gangs on the streets.

Restart now looks after more than 100 children, aged from a just few months old providing food, shelter, welfare and education.

Parishoner Maria Doherty said: “Our son James visited the orphanage when he was visiting a school in Kenya last year.

“He was so moved by the plight of the children he met and their stories that we felt it would be a worthwhile recipient of our fund-raising alongside our own food bank which we support in our parish.”

The fund-raiser takes place at Fleetwood Rugby Club and will feature The Jags, a local rock band in which the church’s own Father Alf Heyes performs. It starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £3. Call 07732 278730 or turn up on the night.