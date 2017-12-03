Paramotor pilot dies after crash

A paramotor pilot has died after crashing into a field at Pilling this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene, off Garstang Road, at about 1pm today (Sunday, December 3) and the pilot, a man in his 50s, was taken by ambulance to the Royal Preston Hospital where he died a short time later.

Inquiries into the cause of the crash are continuing but at this stage it is thought to be the result of a tragic accident.

The deceased’s next of kin have been traced.

It is not yet known where the pilot lived.

A police spokesman said: “We would like to thank all of those members of the public who tried to assist at the scene of the crash.”

Paramotors combine a standard paraglider wing and a harness mounted engine to produce a foot launched powered aircraft that can take-off from from a flat field.