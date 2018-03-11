Parade will commemorate ending of First World War

Fleetwood is to play host to a major community parade for Wyre this year which will commemorate the centenary of the First World War armistice.

The Homecoming Parade will be held over the weekend in November coinciding with Armistice Day and Remembrance Day, which this year fall on the same day, Sunday November 11.

It will be a similar event to the one held in 2014, when veterans groups, community organisations, schools and youth groups from Fleetwood and across Wyre donned period costumes to mark the 100th anniversary of the start of the conflict.

That event was hailed as a huge success and it is hoped this year’s parade, which is again being coordinated by Wyre Council with the help of various stakeholders groups, will also be well supported.

Although the event is still eight months away, Wyre is already well on with preparations.

Among those involved in the plans is Coun Terry Rogers, chairman of Fleetwood Town Council and also Wyre’s Armed Forces Champion.

He said: “It will be proud occasion for Fleetwood once again, but we’re hoping all of Wyre will be well represented. Hopefully, once again the schools will play a key role.”