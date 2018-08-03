Panto cast revealed

Coronation Street and Dancing on Ice star Steven Arnold returns to the Marine Hall at Christmas for the venue’s annual panto.

Famed for his role as Ashley in the long-running soap, Steven will play Fleshcreep, the giant’s evil henchman in Jack and the Beanstalk.

Help the magical Fairy Beansprout save the day, boo and hiss the evil Fleshcreep and of course laugh at and cheer-on hero Jack as he tries to rescue the Princess Jill from the cloud land and the evil Giant’s castle. It’s a show packed with great songs, fantastic dance routines and plenty of laughter for all the family. It runs from December 6 - 9.