Opticians’ boost for homeless charities

Two Fylde coast homeless charities have been boosted with donations from a local business.

Staff at Specsavers in Cleveleys spent two weeks collecting food, clothes and toiletries, which have been donated to Streetlife and the Bridge Project.

Streetlife operates both a day and a night shelter for young people up to the age of 26, as well as with providing skills sessions that offer advice on subjects including substance misuse, employment, equality and diversity.

The Bridge Project, run by the Salvation Army’s Blackpool Citadel Corps, supports vulnerable people through education.

Store director at Specsavers in Cleveleys Dr Laika Essa said: “I’m extremely proud of everyone in store. Everyone has been extremely generous.”