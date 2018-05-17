Old man Jon hosts Grand night of fun at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre

A special DVD recording show of comedian Jon Richardson’s latest tour has been announced for Blackpool’s Grand Theatre.

The one-off special will take place almost two months after the tour comes to its official end in Nottingham next week.

Michael McIntyre

The 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown funnyman will bring his Old Man tour to the Grand on Friday, July 13, with tickets on sale now for the ‘exclusive performance’ which will be released by Universal Pictures.

Tweeting about the show’s announcement, Jon said: “If you’re not scared to come out on Friday the 13th and you couldn’t get tickets to egg Donald Trump in London, you are most welcome to the final night/recording of my current tour in July at the stunning Blackpool Grand, beaches.”

In previous years, the Grand Theatre has played host to other recordings, including Michael McIntyre’s Roadshow, an advert for the National Lottery, and the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Grand Theatre marketing manager Andrew Howard said: “We are delighted for Jon’s return, adding to it that he has chosen The Grand and Blackpool as the location for his new DVD is a pleasure and delight.”

Jon’s new series Ultimate Worrier launched on Dave last night, with him and a panel of guests attempting to analyse all of Jon’s many worries – and figuring out just what the great British public should be afraid of.

Book tickets online at www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk or www.jonrichardsoncomedy.com.