A woman who failed to appear at court was found by police trying to hide with a washing basket on her head.



Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood Team wrote on Twitter that a woman had been located and arrested for failing to appear at court.

The tweet said: "It’s all well and good saying “I’ll hand myself in on Monday” - you should have turned up last week when you were told to!!! She even tried to hide when we saw her but she was far from good at hide and seek #OffToCourt."