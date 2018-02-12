Lessons in love: Victorian Valentine's cards unearthed in shoebox give modern day bachelors lessons in romance

A collection of Victorian Valentine's cards have fetched £100 at auction after being found lying in a dusty shoebox.
The 120-year-old cards give a fascinating insight into how attitudes towards wooing and courtship have changed since the 1880s.
The collection of charming and sentimental messages from would-be lovers were discovered in a shoebox.
One of the notes, which is headed "To my love", describes their lover's "bright glances like sunbeams" and "sweet voice music, whispering low".
The antique cards sold for £100 after going under the hammer on Saturday at Hanson's Auctioneers in Teddington, London.
Another of the romantic messages reads: "Could I be untrue to thee?
"Ne'er while life remain-eth.
"Hard indeed indeed that heart must be,
"Which thine own e'ver paineth,
"Then, oh, then believe me true
"While life shall endure for you."
Auctioneer Charles Hanson said: "I found them in a shoebox and it was love at first sight.
"The sweet floral decorations, gentle colours and equally gentle wording talking of 'hope', are a delight.
"Today, some Valentine's cards appear very brash in comparison and often lack the delicacy of sentiment and meaning demonstrated to us by the Victorians.
"Sending a message of love to someone who may not know your feelings is a delicate matter and the simple charms of these Victorian cards remind us how it should be done, tastefully and elegantly.
"Likewise, cards perhaps meant for a long-term sweetheart are equally appealing, comparing a voice to music and 'bright glances like sunbeams'.
"Another asks, 'Could I be untrue to you? Ne're while life remaineth'.
"Thanks to the discovery of these cards, the Victorians have given us all a lesson in the art of romance in time for February 14 2018."