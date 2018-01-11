Egg-treme measures: Sneaky shoppers tear open Creme Eggs in search for £1k white version

Sneaky shoppers are scratching the wrapping off Creme Eggs without buying them - in the hope of finding the limited edition white chocolate version.

Pictures show the tinfoil wrapping on eggs peeled back by customers searching for the £1K prize.

Twitter users have slammed the Willy Wonka-styled giveaway

Cadbury is rewarding all white egg poachers with £1,000 up until Easter Sunday on April 1.

There are believed to be around 371 white eggs in circulation.

Pictures show peeled wrapping at various supermarkets including in Filton, Bristol.

Twitter users have slammed the Willy Wonka-styled giveaway describing it as a "stupid idea" which attracts opportunists prepared to peel back the wrapping.

One user, @DanjaminH, claimed staff at a Sainsbury's store were seen unwrapping eggs.

He wrote: "Can't quite believe what I'm seeing at @sainsburys today!

"Staff unwrapping every single @cadburys creme egg looking for a white one, before re-wrapping and placing on the shelves to sell. Don't think this is very hygienic."

@RosieGormann wrote: "So grim that people have obviously unwrapped and rewrapped creme eggs @Tesco to see if they’re white, why cant we just play the game instead of mauling other peoples treats?!"

@EeveeHearts said: "The white creme egg is a stupid idea. They must have forgotten that people are disgusting and will unwrap the eggs to see if they're white and just leave them like that.

"I've worked in retail long enough to know how stupid, lazy and grim the public are."

Sarah Merritt said: "The trouble with @CadburyUK and their fab white creme egg promotion is that....all the eggs in my local co-op have had the foil scraped to see if the egg is white!"

A single Creme Egg is 58p, a five pack £2.85 and a pack containing a dozen is £6.68.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “We take product quality very seriously. This is no yolking matter, which is why we run regular checks in store to make sure every item we sell meets our high standards.”