Not all as it seems in Players' latest comedy

This summer’s production from the Windmill Players of Thornton is a comedy by Nick Broadhead called Stopped Interrupting.

An Am-Dram group find they have a problem when their leading man is injured in a road accident. By a strange coincidence the driver of the car that hit him is the author of the play and agrees to take on the role even though he’s 40 years too old for it.

However, a bombshell is about to be dropped, one which will give the other actors an opportunity to take advantage of an unusual situation, one that will lead the audience to wonder if anyone actually is who they say they are.

“Everyone loves a comedy”, says director Di Timmins, “especially an off-beat one like this. We’ve had a lot of fun rehearsing it and also talking about the characters, who are all a bit more complicated than they might seem at first. Don’t worry, it’ll all make sense in the end. Probably.”

‘Stopped Interrupting” runs from Tuesday June 19 to Saturday June 23 at Thornton Little Theatre, performances at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £7, and can be obtained from the Box Office at www.thewindmillplayers.co.uk, by phoning 07746 906651 or by calling in to our Studio at Rear 21 Fleetwood Road North (behind the Little Theatre) on Saturday June 16 between 10am – noon.