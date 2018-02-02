Heroic worker fends off armed robbers with step ladders

A have-a-go hero bravely used a ladder to fend off armed robbers who struck a Wigan convenience store for the second time in a week.

Dramatic CCTV footage shows the terrifying moments three men brandishing knives burst into the shop in Hardybutts in Scholes.

The store worker fends off the raiders with step ladders

The raiders kicked open the door protecting the counter area and helped themselves to cash from the till before fleeing the store as the employee courageously fought them off with some step ladders.

The raid happened shortly after 5.30pm on Monday January 29 at the store which has been created at the old Black Bull pub.

Shockingly it is the second time the premises have been violently attacked in a week, with police still searching for two masked offenders who threatened staff at knifepoint before taking money just before 7.45pm on Monday January 22.

The dual strike has prompted an outpouring of disgust in Scholes, with residents connected to community hub Sunshine House sharing CCTV footage on Facebook to try to bring the offenders to justice.

The raiders burst into the shop

Sunshine House’s chief officer Barbara Nettleton said: “It is such a shame this is happening. They’ve worked so hard to do the place up and turn it into a shop and they are lovely people.

“They open early in the morning and don’t close until late in the evening, the shop is clean and the staff are pleasant.

“It’s frightening because the people doing this look dangerous. It’s unnerving to think that people are running around at 6pm with long knives. The community needs some reassurance.

“If they’re not stopped soon then somebody is going to get seriously hurt.”

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed it was called to the store at 5.54pm on Monday to reports of an armed robbery. Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information about it should contact 101 quoting log number 1548 for January 29, or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The force also confirmed no arrests have yet been made for last week’s robbery on Hardybutts and appealed again for information. The incident number is 1842 for January 22.