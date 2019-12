Emergency services have reported that the 999 service on landline phones in Fleetwood is currently unavailable.

A spokesman from Lancashire Fire and Rescue stated: "We have received notification this afternoon that the 999 service on landline phones in the Fleetwood area is currently unavailable.

"If you live in Fleetwood, please use your mobile phone in an emergency.

" Please also inform any relatives or friends that live or work in the area."