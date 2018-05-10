New tribute show to Frankie and the Four Seasons is Beggin’ to be seen

A new tribute show is set to launch at Viva this weekend - looking back at the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

The Jersey Beats: Oh What A Night will pay tribute to the legendary vocalists, showcasing their incredible back catalogue of hits, alongside a full production show from the Viva cast.

The show stars Matt Andrews as Frankie Valli, his brother Johnny O’Connor as Nick Massi, Michael Cosgrove as Bob Gaudio and Toby Beal as Tommy De Vito.

Matt said: “We’ve come together specifically for this show, but we’re all performers in our own right.

“I’ve been in New York Nights, mainly at Warner resorts, as Frankie Valli, with my brother Johnny as Frank Sinatra in that. I’ve worked with Michael before, and it’s a total first with Toby but we’ve bonded really well.

“You have to work with people you gel with, as well as getting the voices to come together as a group - that’s the main thing.”

The show will tell something of the life and back story of the band, and Matt hopes they will do justice to the musical legacy.

“It’s got big lights, high energy, lots of dancers and some of the best songs ever written,” he added.

“There are so many songs that they were the originators of that for one reason or other were made more popular in their cover versions - like Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, people think of Andy Williams’ version, and Bye Bye Baby with the Bay City Rollers in the UK.

“It’s great to be able to show these were the original singers of these great songs.

We are so excited; it’s been eight, nine hour days working with the team at Viva and we’re very grateful to them.”

THE JERSEY BEATS: OH WHAT A NIGHT!

Viva Blackpool

Sundays and Tuesdays