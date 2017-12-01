New Star Wars film - where can I see the premiere in Fylde and when?

December sees the much-anticipated release of the latest Star Wars film The Last Jedi starring Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley and John Boyega.

The film's official UK release date is Friday, December 15, however, it premieres on the 14th and avid Star Wars fans can catch midnight showings of the latest instalment of the sci-fi franchise in Fylde.

The Odeon in Blackpool is showing a double bill of Star Wars films starting Wednesday December 13. It begins with Star Wars: The Force Awakens at 9pm and is followed by the The Last Jedi at 12.01am on Thursday, December 14.

And the Vue in Cleveleys is also showing the Last Jedi just after midnight on December 14.

All fans are being advised to book early, as tickets are selling fast.