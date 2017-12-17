New rail service linking towns moves a step closer

Plans to establish a heritage rail link between Fleetwood and Poulton have been given a vital extra push along the tracks.

Poulton and Wyre Railway Society has been given three sections of 30ft long rail track - each complete with a full set of concrete sleepers.

Given that one of the society’s main tasks is repairing and replacing worn and damaged rail and sleepers, particularly between the Fleetwood and Burn Naze stretch, the gift has come as a huge welcome to the group.

The donation came from Matt Lodge, a member of the Tram Preservation Society which had stored them at its depot in Fleetwood but no longer required them.

PWRS has already obtained a train for its heritage service scheme, a 1970s diesel multi-unit (inset right) which is currently being restored in Derbyshire.

The Society hopes to have the full Fleetwood to Poulton service up and running between the next five and 10 years, and in doing so will effectively revive a rail link to the port which ceased in 1970.

David Cox, press officer for PWRS, said: “Obtaining the rails is not too much of a problem for us because several lengths of rail were left alongside the track before the line was closed. But obtaining replacement sleepers is not so easy because we have to purchase them.

“So for us this donation has been a real blessing and we’re very grateful for it.”

PWRS was given a further boost when two Thornton companies, AE Engineering and Allan J Hargreaves Plant Engineers, helped to tranport the track to PWRS’s port base.