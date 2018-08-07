Natasha Stevens, 17, of Fleetwood back in UK after quad accident in Greece

A teenager is back in Britain after an appeal was launched to bring her home after she was seriously injured in Greece.

Natasha Stevens, 17, of Fleetwood, suffered life-changing injuries in a quad bike accident on the Greek holiday isle of Zante on July 6.

Eleven days ago her family launched an online campaign to raise funds to pay for her flight back after her travel insurance company would not cover the costs.

The campaign has proved an incredible success and by yesterday afternoon it had reached £24,000.

READ MORE: Cash appeal to bring quad bike accident teenager home hits £22,000



Natasha is currently in Royal Preston Hospital’s critical care unit, with her family around her, after a flight back.

In addition to the GoFundMe campaign, the cause has been given an additional massive boost by Thornton-based firm AGC Chemicals, where one of Natasha’s close relatives is an employee.

Not only has the company stumped up a cheque of £5,000, but it has also match-funded the amount raised by employees, which currently stands at £3,285 and may go higher.

And the firm’s 500 Club charity group has also offered £1,000.

READ MORE: Get our Natasha back: More than £18k raised to help bring injured teen home after horror quadbike accident



A company spokesman said: “We are only too pleased to help, it is a very difficult time for the family.”

Natasha’s family have paid for the flight and other costs by paying on credit cards and taking out loans.

They are hoping funds raised from the campaign can cover debts they have incurred and also help pay for any health costs.

Natasha’s sister Amy said: “We want to thank everyone for their help.”

Visit: www.gofundme.com/get-our-natasha-back