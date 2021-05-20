Motorcyclist in critical condition after incident in Fleetwood

The rider, a man in his 50s, has been rushed to hospital for emergency treatment following a reported crash in Melbourne Avenue shortly before 10am.

Police say no other vehicles were involved in the incident, which happened close to Cardinal Allen Catholic High School.

Two air ambulances were deployed and landed in the school grounds, whilst road ambulances also rushed to the scene.

An ambulance spokesman said: "We have taken a man in his 50s to hospital in a critical condition by road. Two air ambulances were also at the scene."

Melbourne Avenue was shut by police between Broadway and The Crescent whilst paramedics worked at the scene near the Broadwater tram stop.

Lancashire Police have described the incident as a traffic collision, but reports from eyewitnesses suggest the motorcyclist had collapsed after becoming unwell.

The force has been approached for clarification and further details.

Unconfirmed reports say that the rider has suffered a medical episode, but this has yet to be confirmed by police or the ambulance service

Earlier today, a police spokesman said: "Melbourne Avenue in Fleetwood is currently closed due to a single-vehicle collision involving a motorbike.

"Please avoid the area and we will update once the road has been reopened."

