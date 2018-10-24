Motorcyclist dies days after road accident

A Fleetwood motorcyclist who was seriously injured in a road accident in Pilling on Saturday has died.

The 42-year-old was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with serious head and spinal injuries after the accident on Lancaster Road, but died on Sunday.

The incident happened at around 3.45pm when the rider was travelling round a bend on Lancaster Road.

He was thrown from his bike and landed in a nearby field.

Police are aware of the man’s identity but did not want to divulge his name at this time.

When officers arrived at the scene on Saturday, a man thought to be one of the pair – a 43 year old from Cleveleys - was at the scene.

He was arrested a short time later on suspicion of dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice.

A second man, aged 37 and from Blackpool, was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice.

Both have since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Sgt Phil Baxendale said: “Firstly, my thoughts are with the family of the injured motorcyclist.

“If you did witness anything, or if you have any dash cam footage of the tragic incident or the three motorcyclists in the moments leading up to it, please get in touch as you could have vital information to assist our investigation.”

Police are appealing for information about the accident and witnesses can call 101 reference 971 of October 20th.