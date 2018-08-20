More cancelled trains as work hits services

Under-fire rail company Northern cancelled more train services yesterday, blaming “the impact of ongoing engineering work, often planned at short notice.”

It follows months of problems, with transport minister Chris Grayling appearing on TV to apologise for the chaos last week.

Blackpool North to Liverpool trains were scrapped, with passengers told to change at Wigan North Western to catch a Blackpool-Manchester Airport service, while Blackpool South to Colne services were also reduced to just one train every two hours.

“Where possible, customers are advised to travel to and from Blackpool North,” Northern said. “Some replacement bus services will be available.”

Services between Liverpool and Manchester Airport, between Lancaster and Morecambe, and from Southport-Wigan-Manchester-Blackburn were also affected.

Northern said: “We are sorry for the inconvenience our customers will face this weekend and are likely to face over the next few weekends.

“Routes have been chosen carefully to minimise the impact on customers.”

Mr Grayling appeared on BBC’s Breakfast after hundreds of services were cancelled following new timetables in May.