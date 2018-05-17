Modern classic on stage promises to move, inform and surprise audiences

One of the highly anticipated highlights of the season at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre, The Kite Runner, comes to the resort next week.

The acclaimed production was showcased as a featured production at the theatre’s season launch earlier this year, with director Giles Croft drawing the gathered audience of VIPs into the story and a promise of a really special theatrical experience.

The show is based on the Khaled Hosseini’s international best selling novel of the same name, The Kite Runner, has achieved critical and audience acclaim on stage in recent years.

Set in a divided Afghanistan on the verge of war, it is described as a haunting tale of friendship which spans cultures and continents, follows one man’s journey to confront his past and find redemption.

Speaking about bringing The Kite Runner to Blackpool at the launch, Mr Croft said: “It’s among the most profoundly moving, engaging and enthralling stories of the last 30 to 40 years.

“It takes you to the darkest places of the soul and is also uplifting and full of hope.

“If you want to see a piece of work to move you, inform you, surprise you and make you cry, The Kite Runner is for you.

“I’m proud to be bringing The Kite Runner to the Grand Theatre.”

Narrator Amir is played by BAFTA-winning Raj Ghatak, with Jo Ben Ayed appears as Amir’s friend Hassan.

THE KITE RUNNER

Grand Theatre, Blackpool

Tuesday to Saturday, May 22 to 26

01253 290190