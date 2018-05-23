Metal heads ready to rock at home gig

After more than 20 years away, St Annes metal band Slander will play a homecoming gig next month.

The band formed in the town in 1990 and were regulars at rock venue the Tavern.

But, despite achieving success and recognition from the heavy metal scene around the world, Slander haven’t played in their hometown since 1996.

Their hope is that the date at The Links on Friday, June 8 will help pave the way for more live gigs at the Heeley Road pub.

Band member Andy Saxon-Lamb said: “We played in Blackpool in 2009 and Lytham in 2013, but there is nothing that compares to a return to your home town.

“We’ve just been too busy and haven’t thought about playing so close to home.

“With being a heavy metal band, we’ve been playing those types of specialist venues, in support slots - whereas it’s more cover acts that do well in Blackpool and St Annes.

“The nearest we’ve been for quite some time is East Lancashire and Manchester.

“My family are all still local, although I’m now in the Midlands, and my brother goes in The Links - he said they were looking to get more going with bands, so I said we’d do it.

“We will be joined onstage by past members so it will be a night to remember. People will be coming for the nostalgia and the memories, I hope.

“It will be great to see new fans and old.”

The band will soon be touring the UK to promote their album Resolution Defiance, released ‘world wide and to critical acclaim’ last year, with European and American dates to come.

“It’s great,” Andy said. “One of the webzines in America listed it as their album of the year.

“It will be our first gig in about 18 months, after having been in the studio recording.

“Last time we played the USA, we were joined onstage by Nicko McBrain, the drummer from Iron Maiden, in Philadelphia.”