Man's body found on Fylde coast beach after five-hour sea search

Although still to be formally identified, it is thought to be that of a 29-year-old man from Bolton who was reported missing from Rossall Beach, between Cleveleys and Fleetwood around 3.30pm on Saturday,

Coastguard crews from Fleetwood and Knott End, RNLI volunteers from Fleetwood Blackpool and the Coastguard search and rescue helicopter joined police in the search and were stood down shortly before 9pm when the body was found by the Coastguard close to where the man was reported missing.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "The circumstances are not thought to be suspicious and our thoughts are with the man's family at this time."

Rossall beach

Mark Sumner, station master at Fleetwood Coastguard, said: "We were out dealing with cut-offs on the sandbanks in the area when we got the call from the police and it was a very thorough search for a long period but so sad that it was such a tragic outcome."

Coastguard, RNLI and police searched the area for several hours. Picture: Dave Nelson.

Police officers involved in the search. Picture: Dave Nelson