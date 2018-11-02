Manchester Airport is in chaos - we need to reopen Blackpool Airport

It would appear that councillor Tony Williams is on the ball regarding bringing back the holiday flights to Blackpool International Airport.

We had a wonderful service with jet2holidays.

The departure lounge was an asset to the airport before somebody decided to knock it down.

We also had a good service to and from the Isle of Man, Belfast and Dublin, which brought many visitors to the fylde coast.

So if the likes of Bournemouth, Newquay, Exeter and loads of smaller regional airports can make a success, then surely Blackpool Airport needs to move forward and return the airport to what it should be.

Manchester is now chaotic with long queues waiting to pass through security, and having to pay to drop you off near the terminals .

Liverpool is thriving thanks to a lot of ex-Blackpool customers and surrounding areas now using it.

So, as usual, the council just does not listen or take notice of people’s views and just do what they want to do - like the new tramway system, which people seem to be against.

Surely we should be promoting our airport and try to find an investor in aviation to follow the example of other regional airports and get Blackpool International airport back on the map with commercial flights once again as soon as possible.

'I totally agree with airport comments'

I would just like to say that I 100 per cent agree with Coun Tony Williams regarding Blackpool Airport.

It should be developed and made so that airlines want to come back.

Let’s face it, Manchester is struggling to cope with the demand.

I’m sure a lot of people would prefer to use Blackpool instead of the cattle market they call Manchester Airport.

I know I would.

So come on Blackpool Council, ignore this useless report and give us our airport back.

Wilf Greaves

Bispham