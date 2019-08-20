Man tells of horrific moment he found toddler who 'fell from second floor hotel window' in Blackpool

A man has told of the horrific moment he realised a toddler had fallen from a Blackpool hotel window.

The girl, two, suffered multiple broken bones after falling from the second floor at the Rooms Inn, in Albert Road in the town centre, this morning.

Wendy Twiss, 44, and Kevin Twiss, 35, who found the injured tot in Albert Road, Blackpool, shortly before 9am on Tuesday, August 20, 2019

She has been airlifted to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Merseyside, with her condition described by police as "serious".

Kevin Twiss, 35, whose wife Wendy runs the neighbouring Lumada Hotel, said he looked out of his window while hearing a crying noise while cooking breakfast at around 8.40am.

He said: "I looked out of the side window and couldn't see anything, and then I heard it again and when I looked outside that was when I saw the child on the floor. I wondered if I was seeing it right."

A police officer outside the Rooms Inn hotel in Albert Road, Blackpool, after a girl, two, fell from a second-floor window shortly before 9am on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 (Picture: Dave Nelson)

Mr Twiss said he noticed the girl was injured, and said: "I ran outside and when the parents weren't there I shouted up to them.

"From there I jumped over the wall and wasn't sure what to do and I picked her up, and at that point the father started trying to kick the gate open to get to the child, so I passed her through a gap in the gate, and from there that was it.

"He took the child and went back into the hotel and we phoned an ambulance.

"It was just so quick. I picked her up and her dad was there, so I passed her straight over.

"It was a horrible thing and I'm just praying that we don't hear any bad news. I just hope she's alright."

Kevin's wife Wendy, 44, said: "It must've been about 8.35am or 8.40am. We could hear a noise. It sounded awful.

"We all looked out of the window but we couldn't see anything. My husband didn't think anything of it. Next thing you know he had a look out another window and said 'Oh my God, its a baby'.

"All our guests ran downstairs into the back alley."

The group used a ladder to clamber over a wall into the next door yard, where the two-year-old was lying seriously hurt.

Wendy added: "My husband was shouting up to the window, 'Get out, your baby's on the floor' and the next thing you know he picked the baby up and passed her to the dad at the back gate.

"I was in shock."