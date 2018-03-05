Man rescued from flat fire in North Shore

A man was rescued from his North Shore flat after he fell asleep while cooking food, say fire services.

Crews were called out to Pleasant Street in North Shore just after 9pm on Sunday after neighbours raised the alarm at a block of flats.

Firefighters say they were forced to gain entry into the property and were then able to lead a man in a "confused state" to safety.

A spokesman for the fire services said: "It seems that a gentleman fell asleep and left a grill pan unattended.

"A fire alarm sounded which alerted neighbours who called us.

"On arrival we had to force entry into the building and a male casualty in his 40s was led to safety in a confused sate.

"He was taken to hospital as a precaution suffering from smoke inhalation.

"He is not thought to have been seriously injured.

"We used a dry powder extinguisher to put out the fire and damage was confined to the kitchen area.

"It was good that the fire alarm worked - it did its job and alerted neighbours who contacted us."