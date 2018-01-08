Man in beach rescue drama after 'medical episode'

A man was rescued from Rossall beach after he suffered a "medical episode" and fell over a wall onto the beach, say police.

More top stories: Mums plea for impatient drivers to cut speed after near miss

Emergency services were called to the scene off Rossall Promenade after a 60 year-old became unwell at around 4pm on Sunday, January 7.

Three fire engines and the coastguard were called out to assist with the rescue of the man from the beach.

A representative for the coastguard said: "We were paged after a person fell off the promenade.

"The team were called by Lancashire Fire and Rescue who said they were attending an injured person.

"The first officers on the scene of the incident liaised with the fire incident officer, who advised us they had already been on scene over 30 mins and that they had initiated a rope rescue.

"The casualty was safe and waiting for an ambulance. The team was then stood down."

A spokesman for the police said: "A man had a medical episode and fell onto the beach from the Promenade.

"Ambulance services notified us of the incident."

The man was taken to hospital and is not believed to have been seriously injured during the incident.