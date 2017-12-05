Man hurt in crash with bin lorry in Fleetwood

A pedestrian was taken to hospital this morning after being hurt in a collision with a bin lorry in Fleetwood, police said.

Emergency services were called to Lord Street to help the man at around 7.15am, while trams were forced to stop at Fisherman's Walk because the accident left the track blocked.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said the man is in his 40s and suffered a 'minor head injury'. He was taken by ambulance to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment, he added.

The road and track were cleared by 8.10am, with trams returning to normal. Blackpool Transport said its number one and 14 bus services were also affected for around an hour.